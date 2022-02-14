Four booked for stoning stray dog to death

The Cubbon park police have registered an FIR against four construction labourers for allegedly stoning a female stray dog to death near the site they were working in on RHP road in Shantalanagar on Sunday evening.

The three of the four accused are juveniles and were booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and released later on station bail after due procedure.

The dog was living close to the construction site with her four puppies and the labourers had issues. The accused on Sunday stoned the dog, killing her on the spot. A few residents heard the commotion and alerted the Hoysala patrolling vehicle.

Based on the complaint by Thejeswar B, animal welfare officer, the police have registered a case . The pups were handed over to Vikas Bafna of Friends of Animal Trust for rehabilitation.