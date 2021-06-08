Bengaluru

Four booked for joy ride in ambulance

Police booked four employees of a private construction company who had set out on a joy ride in an ambulance on Saturday night. The ambulance belongs to the company.

Based on a complaint filed by constable Kiran, the ambulance was seized. A case was booked against the accused charging them under Section 188 (disobedience promulgated by government servant) and also under the Disaster Manager Act for violation of lockdown guidelines.

The accused Ashok Parameshwar, 33, Ashish Kumar, 26, Nirmal Kumar, 53, and Arjun Aleka, 50, are employee of a construction company in Whitefield. They went out for a drive in the ambulance after work.

“It was not only violation of the lockdown, but the accused also misused the exemption given to ambulances for emergency situations,” a police officer said.


