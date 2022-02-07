Four associates of history-sheeter held

Bengaluru

07 February 2022 01:42 IST

The Organised Crime wing of the Central Crime Branch police nabbed four associates of history-sheeter Rizwan while they were allegedly plotting to rob pedestrians on Friday night.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police raided the empty plot near a residential apartment at Hanumanthanagar. While four men were caught, one managed to escape.

“They are associates of Rizwan who is a notorious gangster from Bengaluru South. He is presently out on bail and on the run,” said a police officer.

Advertising

Advertising

In January, the police had arrested four other associates of the gangster who were reportedly selling marijuana they had smuggled from Andhra Pradesh to local peddlers to arrange for money to bail Rizwan’s close aid, Rahul.