Bengaluru

Four arrested, red sanders worth ₹30 lakh recovered

more-in

Devanahalli police unearthed a racket and seized 619 kg of red sanders worth ₹30.9 lakh on Saturday.

A team of police raided an eucalyptus grove on the outskirts of Devanahalli and arrested four men in connection with the racket. “One of the accused, identified as Vinodh, sourced red sanders from Andhra Pradesh,” said the police. His associates who helped transport the wood have been identified as Samiulla, Noushad, and Ravichandra.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
police
crime
Bangalore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2019 1:24:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/four-arrested-red-sanders-worth-30-lakh-recovered/article30132962.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY