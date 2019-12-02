Four arrested, red sanders worth ₹30 lakh recovered

Devanahalli police unearthed a racket and seized 619 kg of red sanders worth ₹30.9 lakh on Saturday.
A team of police raided an eucalyptus grove on the outskirts of Devanahalli and arrested four men in connection with the racket. “One of the accused, identified as Vinodh, sourced red sanders from Andhra Pradesh,” said the police. His associates who helped transport the wood have been identified as Samiulla, Noushad, and Ravichandra.
