Four arrested on charge of peddling marijuana

January 31, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city market police unearthed an inter-State drug racket and arrested four persons peddling marijuana in Balepete on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Bharath Kumar, 22, Rakesh Kumar, 26, Anil Singh, 19, and Mukesh Bhupal, 20. According to the police, the accused were waiting at Balepete for their customers when a team of police based on a tip-off, rushed to the spot and caught them red-handed. The police recovered drugs worth ₹2 lakh, cash of ₹1,000, and two bikes from them.

The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act and are probing further to ascertain the source of drugs.

