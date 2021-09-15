Four arrested in connection with murder at football stadium

Bengaluru

15 September 2021 22:54 IST

The Central Division police on Wednesday arrested a gang of four men, one of whom is a rowdy-sheeter from K.G. Halli, for allegedly murdering a rival on the premises of Bangalore Football Stadium on September 12 .

The armed assailants chased the victim, Aravind, into the stadium and hacked him to death in the referees’ room before walking out.

Three special teams formed to track down the accused gathered the CCTV camera footage and analysed over 100 clips to identify the accused.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the police, Aravind had assaulted the brother of the prime accused recently, following which the accused decided to kill him. “We are probing to ascertain if more people were involved in the murder,” a senior police officer added.