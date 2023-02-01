ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested in Bengaluru for beating 20-year-old youth to death for chatting with girl

February 01, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Yeshwanthpur police on Wednesday recovered the body of 20-year-old Govindaraju from Charmadi Ghat and arrested four people who tortured and beat him to death for chatting with the cousin sister of one of the accused. The deceased, Govindaraju, a resident of Andrahalli and only son of Raghu, a labourer, was friends with a college student and used to chat with her regularly on the phone.

A few days ago, the family members accidentally learned about the girl chatting with Govindaraju and exchanging messages and videos with him. The girl had forgotten her phone at home and left for college.

Enraged family members called Govindaraju for a talk. One of them took him to Byadarahalli, where the other three were waiting. The accused, identified as Anil, Bharath, Kishore and Lohith, assaulted Govindaraju, following which he died.

The accused later carried his body in a car and dumped it in Charmadi Ghat and returned to the city.

Meanwhile, the family members of Govindaraju began to panic as he was missing and wasn’t even responding to phone calls. After repeated attempts, one of the accused picked up the call and informed the family members that Govindaraju was with them and would be back soon.

However, when he did not return home even after one day, the family approached Yeshwanthpur police and filed a missing complaint. Based on the call record details, the police tracked down the accused, and detailed questioning led them to confess to the murder. Based on their confession, the police recovered the body and took the accused into custody for further investigations.

