Four arrested, heroine worth ₹2.2 lakh seized in Bengaluru

The Shivaji Nagar police have arrested four men and recovered 22 grams of heroin worth ₹2.2 lakh from them.
According to the police, the accused — Sahimuddin, 28, Abdul Aleem, 42, T. James, 26, and Mohammed Farooq Khan, 28 — hail from Manipur and Assam but work as construction labourers. “They moved to Bengaluru a year ago, and supplemented their income by peddling drugs,” said the police.
They allegedly sourced drugs from their contact, identified as Ali, from Electronics City, which they sold to clients. Acting on a tip-off, the police team raided their rented house in Charminar Road, and caught the accused red-handed.
They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and remanded in judicial custody.
Efforts are on to track down Ali who is on the run, said the police.
