Four arrested for trying to sell ambergris

Bengaluru

17 August 2021 23:21 IST

The SJ Park police unearthed a racket and arrested four persons trying to sell 20 kg of ambergris.

Based on a tip off, a team of police raided a lodge on NR road and caught two persons with 2.5 kg of ambergris from their possession. The duo was waiting to sell the banned item to a client.

The police also arrested two of their associates from Hoskote and recovered 17.5 kg of ambergris from them.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused told the police that they had sourced the banned items from Malpe beach in Mangaluru from their contacts and were trying to sell it in the city to make a huge profit.

The police have also seized four mobile phones from the accused and are further investigating to ascertain their network.