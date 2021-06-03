Four arrested for stealing scooter posing as cops

03 June 2021 07:26 IST

One of the accused was the victim’s friend

The Kengeri police on Wednesday arrested four youths, including an engineering student and a civil engineer, for allegedly posing as cops and stealing a two-wheeler from a construction labourer by pretending to seize the vehicle.

The accused have been identified as Sharath Shetty, 25, a civil engineer from Basaveshwara Nagar working in a private firm and his associates Proovik Raj, 21, an engineering student from Mudalapalya, Mohan Kumar, 24, a computer operator from Cholarapalya, and Tapas Rai, 24, from Abbigere.

On May 25, while he was returning to his home in Jalahalli, Tapan Biswas was stopped by the gang on Kommaghatta bridge, NICE Road. They claimed they were cops and seized his bike on the ground that he was violating the lockdown. “They also took his mobile phone and ATM card, and forced him to share the pin with them,” said a police officer. They instructed him to collect the bike from the local police station.

The accused went to a nearby ATM, transferred ₹84,000 from the victim’s bank account to their accounts, and withdrew ₹10,000 in cash.

The police tracked down the accused with the help of bank account details. One of the accused, Tapas Rai, was a friend of Tapan. “He knew that Tapan had saved some money, and shared the information with his associates. As they did not have jobs during the lockdown and were in need of money, they decided to rob Tapan,” said Sanjeev Patil, DCP, West division.

The police have recovered the scooter and ₹41,050 from the accused, who have been taken into custody for further investigation.