Four arrested for stealing batteries

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Malleshwaram police on Monday arrested four persons, including the owner of a junk shop, and recovered 100 batteries worth ₹5 lakh from them.

The prime accused, who has a junk shop at Kogilu Cross, used to rope in three of his associates from his home town in Tamil Nadu and steal the batteries installed at the Bescom units in and around the city .

Based on a complaint that six batteries have been stolen from an RMU unit situated near the government college on 18th cross in Malleshwaram, the police verified the CCTV footage to track down the accused. The police have also seized three autorickshaws from the accused which they used to move around and transport stolen batteries.

ADVERTISEMENT

With their arrest the police police have cracked 11 battery theft cases reported in Malleshwaram, Srirampura, Sheshadripuram, Varthur, Vyalikaval, Giri Nagar, Sadashivanagar and Halasuru police station limits.