Four arrested for stealing 120 laptops

The Soladevanahalli police on Wednesday arrested a gang of four and recovered 110 laptops worth ₹5 lakh from them.

According to the police, the prime accused, who owned a junk shop in the area, incurred huge loss in business, and roped in three of his associates to burgle ZMR enterprises and escaped with 120 laptops.

The accused have been identified as Yaseen Shariff G., 35, a resident of Gaffur Layout in J.P. Nagar, who was in the cloth business; Aslam Pasha, 35, a resident of Cholarapalya who worked in the scrap business; Rafiqulla Khan, 19, from Tumakuru, working in a mobile service shop, and Akbar, 27, a resident of Okalipuram and working in a mobile service shop.

ZMR enterprises, situated in Somashettihalli, had purchased the secondhand laptops from an IT company in bulk to service them and sell it to make profit.

The accused, who has lost huge amount of money in business, noticed that the firm had received a consignment and planned to steal and sell the laptops to recover from the loss.

As per the plan, the accused visited ZMR enterprises on the pretext of being customers and returned without any purchase after conducted a recce of the shop. The accused visited the shop on June 16 during the early hours, broke open the shop and escaped with the laptops.

Based on the complaint, a police team analysed the CCTV footage from in and around the area to identify the accused and arrested them.