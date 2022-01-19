Four arrested for selling marijuana

Bengaluru

19 January 2022 18:31 IST

They wanted money to secure bail for their associate

The V.V. Puram police on Wednesday arrested a gang of four who were allegedly selling marijuana to their clients to arrange money to secure bail for their associate who had recently been arrested by the Hanumanth Nagar police a few days ago.

The four men, all in their 20s, were nabbed while they were waiting in a car at Old Fort Ground in V.V. Puram. “We received a tip-off, and seized 20.6 kg of marijuana, valued at ₹6 lakh, that they had stuffed in the boot space of the car,” said a police officer, adding that they recovered lethal weapons and mobile phones from them as well.

The accused have been identified as Purushotham (26) from New Timber Yard Layout, Kiran (21) from Srinagar and Karthik (21) and Rahul (28) from Cottonpet.Investigations revealed that their associate, Rahul, had been arrested on January 17, after the police opened fire and shot at his leg.

According to the police, he has 20 criminal cases and over five warrants pending against him and was on the run. After his arrest, the four remaining gang members decided to raise money for his bail by selling drugs, which they sourced from their contacts in Andhra Pradesh, said the police.