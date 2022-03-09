Bengaluru

Four arrested for running marks card, degree certificate racket

The Jayanagar police on Tuesday unearthed a racket and arrested four persons who were selling marks cards and degree certificates of several universities for a price ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000.

The accused Dharmendra and his associates Naresh, Raghu, and Dileep were caught while they were looking for prospective customers near a college in Jayanagar to sell the degree certificates, the police said.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. According to the police, Dharmendra has completed post-graduation and was running a centre to print and sell degree certificates for a price. He would move around colleges looking for dropouts and failed students and would offer them degree certificates of any university for a price , Harish Pandey, DCP, South division, said.

Investigations so far revealed that the accused were running the racket for over a year and had sold over 150 certificates. The police raided the house of Naresh and seized 150 marks cards, with stickers and logos, a printer, and ₹2 lakh in cash.


