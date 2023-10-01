ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested for robbing election officials in Ramanagara

October 01, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Ramanagara district police on Sunday arrested a gang of four who attacked and robbed election officials while they were heading to conduct the elections for the Milk Producers Association in Hullenahalli on September 27.

The accused have been identified as Dasegowga, Manu, Hemanth and Srinivasa. The accused had intercepted the car and dragged the election official Umesh and his female colleague out, assaulting them before robbing ballot papers, laptops and mobile phones. Passers-by video recorded the entire attack, which went viral on social media. Based on the complaint, a special team of police that was formed tracked down the accused and arrested them.

The accused confessed that they carried out the attack at the behest of a former gram panchayat president to disrupt the election process. The prime accused, the former panchayat president, is presently on the run. Efforts are on to track him down, a police officer said. Meanwhile, election for the Milk Producers Association has been suspended until further orders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US