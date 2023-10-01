Four arrested for robbing election officials in Ramanagara

October 01, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Ramanagara district police on Sunday arrested a gang of four who attacked and robbed election officials while they were heading to conduct the elections for the Milk Producers Association in Hullenahalli on September 27.

The accused have been identified as Dasegowga, Manu, Hemanth and Srinivasa. The accused had intercepted the car and dragged the election official Umesh and his female colleague out, assaulting them before robbing ballot papers, laptops and mobile phones. Passers-by video recorded the entire attack, which went viral on social media. Based on the complaint, a special team of police that was formed tracked down the accused and arrested them.

The accused confessed that they carried out the attack at the behest of a former gram panchayat president to disrupt the election process. The prime accused, the former panchayat president, is presently on the run. Efforts are on to track him down, a police officer said. Meanwhile, election for the Milk Producers Association has been suspended until further orders.

