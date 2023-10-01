HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four arrested for robbing election officials in Ramanagara

October 01, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Ramanagara district police on Sunday arrested a gang of four who attacked and robbed election officials while they were heading to conduct the elections for the Milk Producers Association in Hullenahalli on September 27.

The accused have been identified as Dasegowga, Manu, Hemanth and Srinivasa. The accused had intercepted the car and dragged the election official Umesh and his female colleague out, assaulting them before robbing ballot papers, laptops and mobile phones. Passers-by video recorded the entire attack, which went viral on social media. Based on the complaint, a special team of police that was formed tracked down the accused and arrested them.

The accused confessed that they carried out the attack at the behest of a former gram panchayat president to disrupt the election process. The prime accused, the former panchayat president, is presently on the run. Efforts are on to track him down, a police officer said. Meanwhile, election for the Milk Producers Association has been suspended until further orders.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.