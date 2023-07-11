Four arrested for robbery

July 11, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kodigehalli police arrested four people, including three transgenders, for robbing valuables from people in and around Hebbal-Outer Ring Road junction.

The accused have been identified as Sneha, Avishka, Deepika, and Prakash. According to the police, Prakash is an autorickshaw driver who used to ferry the three transgenders throughout the night to target people who are returning home from work late in the night.

The accused used to waylay lonely commuters, demand money and rob their valuables. Using a similar modus operandi, they robbed a 70-year-old man who was going to the airport and waiting for a cab near Hebbal flyover. They took away his cash and mobile phone and escaped in the autorickshaw.

Based on the complaint, the Kodigehalli police tracked down the accused and arrested them. Initial probe revealed that they were also involved in similar crimes in and around the area. The accused have been booked under robbery and further investigations are on.