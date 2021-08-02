Four arrested for partying in cemetery

Bengaluru

When caught, they allegedly threatened police personnel of dire consequences

Pulakeshinagar police arrested four persons who were allegedly creating a ruckus at a cemetary in Kalpalli late on August 1. They also allegedly threatened a police team with dire consequences.

The accused have been identified as Rajkiran, 27, Jude Phillips, 27, Dominic, 25 and Dharaneshwaran, 28. All the accused are labourers and were celebrating the birthday of one of their associates.

Inspector Edwin Pradeep and his team were on night rounds when they heard a commotion from inside the cemetery around 2 a.m.

When they went inside, they found the accused consuming liquor and creating a ruckus.

On seeing the police, the accused began to flee but, in the melee, fell and sustained minor injuries.

On getting caught, the accused allegedly threatened to defame them on social media if they were not allowed to go free, police said.

Police recorded the incident on a mobile phone and arrested them under the Disaster Management Act and for obstructing public servants from discharging their duty.

The accused were not wearing masks and violating COVID-19 guidelines, police said.