Four arrested for murdering a youth in city

June 16, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

The Ramamurthy Nagar police arrested four persons accused of murdering a 22-year-old youth at Vijinapura in the late night hours on Wednesday. The youth identified as Hrudhaya Raj succumbed to injuries while he was sleeping at home after the incident. The victim who was residing in Vijinapura hailed from KGF.

The deceased and his 27-year-old cousin identified as T. Vijay were riding back home after attending a party at a friend’s place when their motorbike was flagged down by the accused. The bike was stopped by Rajesh, 30, who is unemployed. He was accompanied by other accused identified as Jagadish alias Jagga, 31, Manoj, 25, and Karthik, 28. While Jagadish and Manoj are drivers by profession, Karthik works at a private firm. All are residents of Vijinapura.

The police said Rajesh who stopped the vehicle questioned the duo as to why they were roaming at this hour. Enraged by this, Raj got into an argument following which Rajesh hit him on the head using a long machete. Mr. Vijay then immediately told Rajesh that they live in the same locality, but when he started talking other accused attacked him. After a while, the duo were let to return to their home. The duo after reaching home performed first aid on their own. However, the police said, Vijay found Raj dead when he woke up in the morning and filed a complaint at the police station.

