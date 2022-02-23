Four arrested for kidnapping interior designer over property row

The KG Halli police on Wednesday arrested four persons who allegedly kidnapped an interior decorator and his friend over a property row last week. The victim, Syed Nayaz Ahmed, was kidnapped from his workshop in Kushalnagar by four armed men who came in a BMW at 4 pm on February 16, said the police.

While his friend gave chase on a bike, employees at the workshop immediately alerted his wife about the incident and she approached the police. “Even as special teams were tracking down the gang and the victim, Nayaz returned to the police station at 11.45 pm. In his statement, he said the men took him to various places in the car. His friend, Naveed Khan, who tried to follow the car on a bike, was also dragged into the car and one of the accused rode his bike,” said a police officer.

They blindfolded the duo and took them to a house in Hoskote and held them there. Later, they forced the two men back into the the car, took Nayaz’s phone, got him to unlock it and transferred ₹5,000 into his account,” said the police officer. As that was all the money Nayaz had in his account, the gang let the duo go and warned Nayaz that they would call him later for the money. They threatened to kidnap him again if they didn’t respond to their calls.

While he was at the station, he received a call from the kidnappers demanding ₹3 lakh. Based on his information the police arrested the four men, all residents of K. G. Halli–Shaikh Zabiullah, Syed Abdul Azeem, Shahbaz and Riyaz. The kingpin of the gang, the man who allegedly orchestrated the kidnap, is absconding.

The arrested men claimed that the kingpin, Aslam, had wanted to purchase some property, but Nayas intervened and he missed the deal. Enraged by this, Aslam roped in his associates to kidnap Nayaz to teach him a lesson. “The investigation is ongoing and efforts are on to track down Aslam,” said the police.