Four arrested for accepting bribe from private layout developer in Bengaluru

December 17, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

A member of Gauribidanur Town Municipal Council and three others, husbands of women members of the Council, including its incumbent president Roopa were arrested by Lokayukta police

The Hindu Bureau

Lokayukta police arrested a member of Gauribidanur Town Municipal Council and three others, husbands of women members of the Council, including its incumbent president Roopa, allegedly while receiving a bribe of ₹20 lakh from a private layout developer.

The arrested have been identified as Anantaraju, husband of Council president Roopa, Mylari and Manjunath, husbands of two sitting women members of the Council and Gopinath, a member of the Council himself. The four were arrested at a resort in Rajanukunte on the outskirts of the city allegedly red-handed while receiving a bribe from the complainant. 

The complainant Manjunath Reddy is a private layout developer who has developed a layout in 8 acres of land with 131 sites in Gauribidanur. When he approached the Town Municipal Council to get khatas for all the sites, one of the accused took him to Anantaraju, who allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹40 lakh. Mr. Reddy lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta police, who laid a trap and arrested the accused while receiving the first instalment of ₹20 lakh bribe. 

