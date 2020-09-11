Four arrested, drugs seized in Bengaluru

Four people were arrested and opium and ganja recovered from them in separate incidents.

The Upparpet police on Thursday arrested two persons and recovered 600 grams of opium worth ₹2.5 lakh from them. The accused — Khader Ahmed, 24, and his associate Gopi Narayana, 24 — were arrested from Tulasi Park, situated a few yards from the police station.

The accused were allegedly waiting for their customers to sell the contraband. The police have booked the duo under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and are investigating further to ascertain the source of the drugs.

Meanwhile, the Bagalagunte police arrested two persons and recovered 2.1 kg of marijuana from them. The accused — Vinay, 24, and Akhil S., 22 — were allegedly caught red-handed near Dhobi Ghat road.

The accused told the police that they had bought the drugs from their source in in Ullala Upanagar. The police are now on the lookout for that person.