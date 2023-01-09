ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested, 330 kg of sandalwood logs recovered

January 09, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kamakshipalya police on Monday arrested four and recovered 330 kg of sandalwood logs worth ₹16.5 lakh which they were trying to sell.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police caught Ponnuraj, 35, and Dhruvakumar, 29, near Kaveripura Gudda while they were waiting for the clients sitting in a goods vehicle.

Based on their information, the police arrested Siddappa, 27, and Harish, 34, from Magadi taluk where the accused confessed to have chopped the trees from the reserve forest area on the outskirts of the city, said the police.

The police have booked the accused under the Karnataka Forest Act and are investigating further to ascertain their network.

