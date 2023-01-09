HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four arrested, 330 kg of sandalwood logs recovered

January 09, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kamakshipalya police on Monday arrested four and recovered 330 kg of sandalwood logs worth ₹16.5 lakh which they were trying to sell.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police caught Ponnuraj, 35, and Dhruvakumar, 29, near Kaveripura Gudda while they were waiting for the clients sitting in a goods vehicle.

Based on their information, the police arrested Siddappa, 27, and Harish, 34, from Magadi taluk where the accused confessed to have chopped the trees from the reserve forest area on the outskirts of the city, said the police.

The police have booked the accused under the Karnataka Forest Act and are investigating further to ascertain their network.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.