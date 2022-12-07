Four arrested, 27 mobiles worth ₹9 lakh recovered

December 07, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The City Market police on Wednesday arrested four persons and recovered 27 mobile phones worth ₹9 lakh from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Rajashekhar, 27, and his associates, Kiran, 28, Shoukath Ali, 28, and Balram, 38, are from Bhadravathi. They used to come to the city and move around in crowded areas to look out for gullible people to steal mobile phones.

After identifying a person, they would follow him. One of them would snatch the phone and pass it on to his associate who would then escape into the crowd before the owner of phone can react.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Using this modus operandi, the accused stole a mobile phone from Zabiulla, who had come to buy vegetables at the market. Based on his complaint, the police kept a watch and tracked down the accused. The total value of the seized 27 mobile phones from the accused is estimated to be around ₹9 lakh, the police, said.

The police have taken the accused into custody and are further investigating to check their involvement in other cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US