Four among the 17 accused who testified against Darshan shifted to Tumakuru prison for security reasons

Four among the 17 accused in Renukaswamy murder case who reportedly testified against actor Darshan and other accused have been shifted to Tumakuru district prison for security reasons on Monday, June 24.

The police had made a submission to the XXV Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court in the remand application to shift them citing that these accused may face threat from Darshan and his associates at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. The four accused identified as Karthik, Nikhil Nayak, Keshavamurthy and Ravishankar have been shifted to Tumakuru prison amidst tight security.

Of the four, Ravishankar drove the car in which Renukaswamy was abducted in Chitradurga and brought to Bengaluru, where he was handed over to another accused in the case, following which he was allegedly tortured and killed. The other three — Karthik, Nikhil Nayak, and Keshavamurthy — were allegedly roped into the plot after the murder by Pavan, a close associate of Darshan and Accused number 3 in the case. They helped dispose of the body of the deceased, and the next day were among the four who surrendered before Kamakshipalya Police, falsely owing up to the murder. The trio were paid ₹5 lakh each and promised more to be paid to their families, for the same, police claim. However, they spilled the beans under sustained interrogation and gave up actor Darshan and his alleged partner Pavithra Gowda along with other accused in the case. It was their confession that led the police to crack the murder case of Renukaswamy.

Since their statements make for key evidence against Darshan, he was reportedly angry at the four, and to prevent the possibility of any assault on them in the jail, police made a submission to the court to shift the four accused to Tumakuru prison.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi and son visited him in the prison. Darshan was also visited by his advocates, film actor and friend Vinod Prabhakar among others, even as his fans have gathered outside the prison, refusing to leave.

