Founders of Bengaluru-based space tech start-up apprise PM Modi about multi-sensor imaging satellite technology

The founders of Bengaluru-based space tech start-up GalaxEye interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 113th Episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday, August 25, and apprised him about the first-of-its-kind multi-sensor imaging satellites developed by them.

GalaxEye was founded in 2021 by a team of five alumni of Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Suyash Singh, Denil Chawda, Kishan Thakkar, Pranit Mehta and Rakshit Bhatt.

During the interaction, Mr. Bhatt said that the technology (Drishti Mission) can see through the clouds even during the night and that with just a click one can see a clear image of the country from any corner of India.

“The data we will use to work in the development of two areas; the first is, to make India very safe; we will daily monitor our borders, our oceans and seas. We will monitor the enemy’s activities and provide the intelligence to our armed forces. The second is to strengthen the farmers of India,” Mr Bhatt said.

He added that they have already developed a product for prawn farmers that can measure the water quality of their ponds from Space at one tenth of the current cost.

“In the future, we wish to generate the best quality satellite images for the world in the fight against global issues like global warming, we wish to provide the best quality satellite data to the world,” he added.

According to the startup, the multi-sensor (SAR + MSI) imaging satellites will provide all-time all-weather information for any point on Earth.

“With the ability to capture high-resolution images from multiple sensors including optical and radar, these satellites can detect military camouflages, track troop movements, provide surveillance in low-light conditions, track crop growth, monitor urbanization, detect changes in the Earth’s surface, and much more,” states the start-up.