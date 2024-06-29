Foundation stone laid for electric crematorium for Armed Forces in Bengaluru

General Officer Commanding Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area Maj. Gen. Ravi Murugan on Friday laid the foundation stone for the construction of an electric crematorium dedicated to veterans, serving personnel, and families of the armed forces.

The project, located on defence land in Iblur, Bengaluru, is envisioned as a fitting tribute in ensuring dignified and appropriate last rites of armed forces personnel, while also serving to alleviate the strain on existing State-run facilities.

“We are honoured to mark the commencement of this project, which will ensure dignified, respectful, and appropriate last rites, to serving personnel, Veterans and dependents, while offering a fitting tribute to their contribution towards the cause of the Nation. It also re-affirms our commitment to honoring the memory and service of our armed forces personnel,” Maj. Gen. Murugan said.