Foundation distributes health kits among daily wagers

Other beneficiaries were frontline workers, government school students, slum dwellers, and pavement dwellers

Bengaluru-based Aahwahan Foundation began distributing family health kits among frontline workers, daily wage workers, government school students, slum dwellers, and pavement dwellers.

The programme was launched by MLA Dr. Uday B. Garudachar, in the presence of doctors, government officials and other citizens in Bengaluru.

On September 7, the Foundation distributed 14,302 health kits to families in need as part of its ‘Family Health Kit Initiative’. Each family health kit costs around ₹5,000 and contains an oxymeter, a thermometer, sanitisers, 100 masks (both N-95 and disposable), 100 gloves, and vitamin C tablets.

“We are aiming to provide these kits to one lakh families in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bhubaneshwar,” said Braja Kishore Pradhan, founder of Aahwahan Foundation.

The Foundation, with a team of 100 doctors and 3,600 volunteers, has been helping the healthcare system in cities across India.