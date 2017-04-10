Members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) staged a protest in front of the office of Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI) seeking stringent action against private schools collecting donations and charging high fees. The protesters urged authorities to ensure that all private schools and colleges display fee structure fixed by the government so that the interests of students and parents are protected. In the absence of such measure, the private educational institutions collect more donation and fees, the organisation said. The outfit also demanded that discrepancies in the Right to Education Act be resolved so that benefits reach the needy. KRRS State unit vice-president K. Narayana Gowda, district convener K. Srinivasa Gowada, district president A. Nalini participated among others.
Forum demands display of fee structure in private schools
