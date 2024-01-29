ADVERTISEMENT

‘Fortune teller’ booked for stealing women’s earrings in Bengaluru

January 29, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kothanur police are on the lookout for a “fortune teller” who allegedly stole four gram gold earrings from a 25-year-old homemaker, offering to “ward off evil cast on her husband” on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused approached the victim, a resident of Janata colony in Doddaguddi, and told her that there was black magic cast on her husband. Offering to ward off the evil, he told her that if the ritual was not performed, she might lose him within nine days.

The victim agreed to the ritual for which the accused asked her to remove the gold earrings and put it in an earthen pot along with other materials. He closed the lid, wrapped it tightly, and asked her to remove the pot only after her husband returned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The cheating came to light when the husband returned and she found the earrings missing.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case of cheating and are on the lookout for the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US