‘Fortune teller’ booked for stealing women’s earrings in Bengaluru

January 29, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kothanur police are on the lookout for a “fortune teller” who allegedly stole four gram gold earrings from a 25-year-old homemaker, offering to “ward off evil cast on her husband” on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused approached the victim, a resident of Janata colony in Doddaguddi, and told her that there was black magic cast on her husband. Offering to ward off the evil, he told her that if the ritual was not performed, she might lose him within nine days.

The victim agreed to the ritual for which the accused asked her to remove the gold earrings and put it in an earthen pot along with other materials. He closed the lid, wrapped it tightly, and asked her to remove the pot only after her husband returned.

The cheating came to light when the husband returned and she found the earrings missing.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case of cheating and are on the lookout for the accused.

