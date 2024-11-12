 />
Former vice-chancellor of Bangalore University Professor M.S. Thimmappa passes away

He suffered a brain injury a month ago due to a fall in the bedroom, for which he had been undergoing treatment

Published - November 12, 2024 10:07 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Prof. M.S. Thimmappa

Prof. M.S. Thimmappa | Photo Credit: File photo

Former vice-chancellor of Bangalore University Prof. M.S. Thimmappa (83) passed away in a private hospital in Bengaluru early morning on November 12.

He suffered a brain injury due to a fall in the bedroom on the morning of October 11. He was admitted to a private hospital and had been undergoing treatment. However, due to the severity of the injury and other physical health conditions, it became difficult for him to undergo further treatment, including surgery, a family source said.

He had been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer over the past one year. His health had deteriorated due to high blood sugar level, and other conditions.

He lost his only daughter in 2000 and his wife in 2007, and had been living alone since his retirement.

Prof. Thimmappa served as the registrar of Bangalore University for two terms from 1996 to 2000, and as its vice-chancellor from 2002 to 2006. As a professor of psychology, he taught thousands of students, guided numerous doctoral and M.Phil students, and led the Department of Psychology for many years. He was known for his magnetic personality, effective interpersonal communication, and warm relationships.

The mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at his Jayanagar residence till 11 a.m. The final rites will be conducted at the Chamarajpet crematorium after 11.45 a.m.

M.S. Jayakara, Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University, and Sharath Ananthamurthy, V-C, Kuvempu University were among those who expressed their condolences.

Related Topics

bengaluru / university / education

