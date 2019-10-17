Former VC of Alliance University murdered

D. Ayyappa, former vice-chancellor of Alliance University, was allegedly hacked to death on Tuesday night. His body was discovered at HMT Ground in R.T. Nagar on Wednesday, around 6 a.m.

According to the police, the victim had stepped out for a walk after dinner around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. “His wife (Bhavna) went to bed, and realised that he had not returned home only the next morning. She went out in search of him. By then, the police on patrol duty had discovered the body,” said a senior officer.

After talking to his wife, the police found that Ayyappa regularly went for a walk at night after dinner. “It was part of his routine. He would take the house keys with him as he often returned late and didn’t want to disturb his wife,” said the police, who are waiting to talk to her in more detail as she was with him before he left the house. “She had gone to visit relatives on Tuesday. Ayyappa picked her up and the duo returned home late in the evening. She was tired and went to sleep,” said the officer.

Five special teams have been formed to probe the crime. Senior officials said they are probing all angles, including whether the murder is tied to the feud between the two brothers who own Alliance University. His business dealings are also being probed. “After he left his post as vice chancellor, the victim got into real estate,” the officer added.

“This was a planned murder. His assailants stalked him for days to monitor his routine and carried out the attack when he went for his walk,” a senior officer said. Teams have been assigned to scan CCTV footage from in and around the area to identify the assailants. “We are also analysing the his call detail records and are verifying property documents,” the officer added.

According to the police, the place was isolated and the likelihood of witnesses was low. Senior police officials including commissioner Bhaskar Rao visited the scene.

Former syndicate member

According to the police, D. Ayyappa, was vice-chancellor of Alliance University for four years. He decided to step down following allegations of irregularities when the founding family members — the two brothers Sudhir Angur and Madhukar Angur — were fighting for ownership of the university.

He was also a former syndicate member of the university. The State government had appointed him as the chairperson of a committee to look into anomalies in the functioning of private universities in Karnataka.

He had filed a complaint with the Anti Corruption Bureau in the Shivaram Karanth Layout land de-notification case against Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, and had also floated a regional political party Jana Samanyara Paksha. He contested unsuccessfully from Muddebihal constituency in the recent Assembly elections.