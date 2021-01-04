Former teacher arrested in honey trap case

A 38-year-old former teacher was arrested by the Indiranagar police on Monday for allegedly honey trapping and blackmailing people for ransom on the pretext of foisting fake cases.

The racket was busted when the accused approached Indiranagar police with rape charges against a private firm employee after visiting his house and later demanded ransom of ₹5 lakh to withdraw the complaint.

The victim negotiated with her to bring down the ransom amount to ₹2 lakh, recorded the conversation and filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested Kavitha C.S., 38, and remanded her to judicial custody.

Investigations revealed that Kavitha, a resident of Devaiah Park, uploaded her profile on matrimonial websites to trap people. Using this modus operandi, she befriended Prem Dynal, a resident of Indiranagar, a few days ago.

The duo exchanged numbers and Kavitha visited his house on December 26. Kavitha recorded their private moments on her laptop, before demanding ransom. She took away a gold chain from Prem and demanded money, failing which she threatened to file rape charges, the police said.

Prem refused, after which Kavitha went to Indiranagar police station and filed a complaint. When police summoned Prem to the station for questioning, Kavitha, who was outside the police station, demanded ₹5 lakh to withdraw the complaint. Prem negotiated to settle the amount to ₹2 lakh, and later narrated the ordeal to the police.

Investigations revealed that Kavitha had earlier filed rape cases against two persons in Malleswaram and Mahadevapura police station limits.

Inquires also revealed that Kavitha was teacher at a government school in Chikkamagaluru and had been booked for assaulting a headmaster. She was later dismissed from service for unauthorised absenteeism for a long time.

The police are now investigating since how long Kavitha was running the racket.