Former secretary of Anjuman-e-Niswan arrested for pocketing ₹2.2 lakh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharathi Nagar police on Friday arrested the former secretary of Anjuman-e-Niswan, an institution registered with the Wakf Board for pocketing ₹2.2 lakh belonging to the institution.

The accused, Imtiyaz Pasha, was arrested based on a complaint by Khazi Nafeesa, administrative officer of the institute, who found discrepancies in the accounts. Ms. Nafeesa took over as AO on August 4.

Inquiries revealed that Imtiyaz Pasha, despite the government dissolved the board to appoint administrative officer, he continued to exercise his power illegally for his personal gain.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused had terminated the service of a data entry operator and fee collector and replaced her with a Hindi teacher with an instruction to collect the rent from the shops and commercial establishments belonging to the institutes and hand it over to him.

As per the instruction, the newly appointed fee collector Summaiyya Mushtaq , collected the rent for the month of July and handed it over to Imtiyaz instead of depositing in the official account.

The incident came to light when Ms. Nafeesa verified the documents of the institute and inquired with the fee collector before filing a complaint with the police.

The police have registered a case charging Imtiyaz for misappropriation, criminal breach of trust and cheating against him. Imtiyaz is presently out on bail while police the administrative office is further probing to ascertain possibility of more cheating and misappropriation.