Former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar’s brother-in-law’s body found inside M.M. Hills; murder case booked

Former Minister and BJP MLC C.P. Yogeshwar’s brother-in-law Mahadevaiah, 62, was found dead inside the M.M. Hills forest range in Chamarajanagar district on Monday. He had gone missing on Saturday from his farmhouse at Chakkere village in Channapatna taluk of Ramanagara district. The police suspect he was bludgeoned to death with a stone.

According to the Ramanagara police, Mahadevaiah, an agriculturist, used to regularly stay at the farmhouse and often visited Bengaluru where his family stayed.

On Saturday, when a few villagers visited the farmhouse to meet him, they discovered that the door was open and Mahadevaiah was not to be seen anywhere. The house was also ransacked with the contents of the cupboard scattered everywhere.

The police said the villagers informed the family members after which his son filed a complaint.

The Ramanagara police traced the location of his phone to Ramapura village in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district. The phone was switched off inside M.M. Hills according to the last known location.

A senior police officer talking to The Hindu said the police found a car and there were bloodstains inside. The police and the forest officials launched a search operation and found his body with the crushed head deep inside the M.M. Hills forest.

The Channapatna police have now registered a murder case and are further probing the case.

“We have come across CCTV camera footage from near the farmhouse which shows three people moving around suspiciously. We are trying to track them down,” a senior police official said.