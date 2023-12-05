HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar’s brother-in-law’s body found inside M.M. Hills; murder case booked

December 05, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and BJP MLC C.P. Yogeshwar’s brother-in-law Mahadevaiah, 62, was found dead inside the M.M. Hills forest range in Chamarajanagar district on Monday. He had gone missing on Saturday from his farmhouse at Chakkere village in Channapatna taluk of Ramanagara district. The police suspect he was bludgeoned to death with a stone.

According to the Ramanagara police, Mahadevaiah, an agriculturist, used to regularly stay at the farmhouse and often visited Bengaluru where his family stayed.

On Saturday, when a few villagers visited the farmhouse to meet him, they discovered that the door was open and Mahadevaiah was not to be seen anywhere. The house was also ransacked with the contents of the cupboard scattered everywhere.

The police said the villagers informed the family members after which his son filed a complaint.

The Ramanagara police traced the location of his phone to Ramapura village in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district. The phone was switched off inside M.M. Hills according to the last known location.

A senior police officer talking to The Hindu said the police found a car and there were bloodstains inside. The police and the forest officials launched a search operation and found his body with the crushed head deep inside the M.M. Hills forest.

The Channapatna police have now registered a murder case and are further probing the case.

“We have come across CCTV camera footage from near the farmhouse which shows three people moving around suspiciously. We are trying to track them down,” a senior police official said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.