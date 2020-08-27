Former mayor questions legality of decision on garbage tenders

Alleges that civic body flouted several legal norms by reversing its earlier decision

After months of indecision and vacillating on whether to cancel garbage tenders that were processed last year, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), fearing contempt from Karnataka High Court, recently decided to go ahead with the tenders, junking the Indore model.

This has, however, been questioned by former mayor and MLC P.R. Ramesh. In a letter to Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, he questioned the legality behind the BBMP going against the council’s resolution. Batting for a single tender for collection and transportation of all waste in the city, Mr. Ramesh alleged that the civic body had flouted several legal norms by reversing its earlier decision.

Alleging that the BBMP had suppressed information from the High Court, he said that seven contractors of the 45, who the BBMP had been directed to issue work orders, were from wards where re-evaluation had to be taken up. “This re-evaluation was also a direction from the High Court in an earlier case,” he said.

He sought to know how the council’s resolution had been bypassed and another Mayor-led committee had been constituted to reverse the earlier decision. “After the council passes a resolution, it has to be approved by the State government. However, the council resolution to junk the earlier tenders has neither been approved or rejected by the State government,” he claimed.

Responding to the allegations, BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) D. Randeep said that the same committee led by the Mayor had taken an alternate view from the earlier decision based on legal advice and thorough examination of records.

“The decision was taken when the committee acknowledged that any decision contrary to directions of High Court would result in contempt of court. The court had directed the BBMP to issue work orders in all wards in its order earlier in February,” he said.

“When there was a standing court order, the council resolution to cancel the tenders that envisaged separate collection of different streams of waste could not be immediately implemented. Hence, the same committee subsequently met twice and decided to comply with the court order and gave directions to SWM officials to implement the order,” Mr. Randeep said.

He added that proceedings of both the meetings had been placed before the council as well and approval taken again.

He confirmed that the civic body had not given the work orders to any contractor from wards where re-evaluation had to be taken up. “We have only issued work orders to the other successful bidders in the tender,” he said and claimed that the civic body had complied with both court orders.

Based on the BBMP's compliance, even the contempt of court proceedings have been dropped.

“We are bringing all this to the notice of the Urban Development Department,” he stated.