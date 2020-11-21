Former mayor in judicial custody

21 November 2020 05:50 IST

Former mayor R. Sampath Raj was remanded in 14 days’ judicial custody by a city court on Friday. He was shifted to Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police had recently arrested him in connection with the violence at D.J. Halli on August 11. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is also probing the case, is expected to seek his custody for interrogation.

