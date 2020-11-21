Bengaluru

Former mayor in judicial custody

Former mayor R. Sampath Raj   | Photo Credit: K_MURALI_KUMAR

Former mayor R. Sampath Raj was remanded in 14 days’ judicial custody by a city court on Friday. He was shifted to Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police had recently arrested him in connection with the violence at D.J. Halli on August 11. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is also probing the case, is expected to seek his custody for interrogation.

