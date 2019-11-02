Former Lokayukta rues lack of system to inculcate values among children

Expressing concern over the present day society honouring people who go to jail by garlanding them, former Karnataka Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde on Saturday rued the lack of a system to inculcate values among children.

“When we were young, we had moral science lessons in school to teach us about values. But now, there is no one to teach children about values. The grandparents are in old age homes and parents are busy with their work. The schools give all the information on Chandrayan, but not on values,” Mr. Hegde remarked, while delivering a lecture in Bengaluru in memory of senior advocate V. Tarakaram.

“All these have resulted in society, which otherwise boycotted people going to jail, actually honouring such persons,” Mr. Hegde observed. “Today, we live in a society which respects money and power. Nobody questions how you make money. Money begets power, and power begets money,” he said.

Noted development economist Prof. V.K. Nataraj and former Advocate-General Uday Holla also addressed the gathering.