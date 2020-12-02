Former Kolar MLA kidnapped

02 December 2020 07:22 IST

He claims to have been tortured for four days for ransom

Former Kolar MLA R. Varthur Prakash and his driver were allegedly abducted and tortured for three days by an armed gang of eight men. The alleged incident occurred while they were returning from a farmhouse on November 25.

In their statement, the duo claimed that the abductors demanded ₹30 crore to set them free. The MLA reportedly arranged for his friend Nayaz to give them ₹48 lakh, but the gang refused to let the duo go. It was only after the driver Sunil escaped that they set Prakash free and left him in an open field near Hoskote on November 29.

Prakash said he took the help of passersby to go to a hospital in K.R Puram where after he was treated. He went home and later filed a police complaint. He told the police that around 7 p.m., a gang of eight came in two cars and stopped his SUV. The men threatened the duo with lethal weapons and forced them to sit in one of the cars. They tied their hands and legs, and blindfolded them.

Advertising

Advertising

“In his statement, the complainant said that the accused demanded ₹30 crore and started beating him. They drove to Chintamani, Hoskote and around Bengaluru city while demanding that he pay them. On November 26, the gang again started torturing Prakash and also beat his driver Sunil with iron rods,” said the police.

Unable to bear the torture, Prakash contacted his friend Nayaz and asked him to bring ₹48 lakh. The gang took the cash from him near a coffee shop in Kolar but continued to torture him demanding the rest of the money.

When Sunil lost consciousness, they thought he had succumbed to his injuries, and pushed him out of the car. But when they returned to dispose of the body, they found him missing. Realising that he was alive and would probably contact the police, they set the former MLA free. Prakash’s car was found near a graveyard in Bellandur.

D. Devaraj, DCP, Whitefield, said that an FIR has been registered. The accused had blindfolded Prakash to conceal their identity. The police have obtained CCTV footage of vehicle movements and efforts are on to track them down.