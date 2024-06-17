ADVERTISEMENT

Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa appears before CID for inquiry in POCSO case

Updated - June 17, 2024 12:59 pm IST

Published - June 17, 2024 12:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mr. Yediyurappa has been booked under the POCSO Act, 2012, and other Sections of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl in February this year

PTI

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa’s convoy arrives at the CID office in Bengaluru on June 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on June 17 appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for an inquiry in connection with a POCSO case registered against him. On June 14, the Karnataka High Court restrained the CID from arresting the veteran BJP leader in connection with the case.

According to police, Mr. Yediyurappa has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and Section 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that he molested her daughter during a meeting on February this year, at his residence in Dollars Colony in Bengaluru.

Mr. Yediyurappa has denied the charge, and said that "people would teach a lesson to those indulging in conspiracies against him."

