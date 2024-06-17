Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa appears before CID for inquiry in POCSO case

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on June 17 appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for an inquiry in connection with a POCSO case registered against him. On June 14, the Karnataka High Court restrained the CID from arresting the veteran BJP leader in connection with the case.

According to police, Mr. Yediyurappa has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and Section 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that he molested her daughter during a meeting on February this year, at his residence in Dollars Colony in Bengaluru.

Mr. Yediyurappa has denied the charge, and said that "people would teach a lesson to those indulging in conspiracies against him."