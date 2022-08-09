Former French diplomat files extortion complaint against wife

The complainant accused his estranged of withdrawing ₹40 lakh from his account without his consent. Now, she is allegedly demanding ₹1.5 crore towards expenses for the children’s schooling and threatening not to allow him to visit the children, he claimed in his complaint. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

August 09, 2022 16:40 IST

In his complaint, former French diplomat Pascal Muzurier, 48, a resident of Bileshivale in Hennur, accused his estranged wife Suja Jones of threatening not to allow him to visit his children if money is not paid

Former French diplomat Pascal Muzurier filed an extortion case against his estranged wife Suja Jones with the Yelahanka police on August 5. In his complaint, Mr. Muzurier, 48, a resident of Bileshivale in Hennur, alleged that Ms. Jones was threatening not to allow him to visit his children if money is not paid . Advertisement Advertisement Mr. Muzurier said he is paying ₹10,000 every month towards maintenance as per a court order. Despite this, he alleged, she is extorting money. He accused Ms. Jones of withdrawing ₹40 lakh from his account without his consent. Now, she is allegedly demanding ₹1.5 crore towards expenses for the children’s schooling and threatening not to allow him to visit the children, he claimed in his complaint. “I am spending ₹5 lakh every year towards the children’s expenses. I am scared that my children will be harmed if I do not pay up,” he claimed. The police have sought copies of court orders from Mr. Muzurier to check the details. Ms. Jones had filed a case alleging rape and unnatural sex against Pascal Muzurier. Mr. Muzurier was acquitted in court.

