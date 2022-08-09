Bengaluru

Former French diplomat files extortion complaint against wife

The complainant accused his estranged of withdrawing ₹40 lakh from his account without his consent. Now, she is allegedly demanding ₹1.5 crore towards expenses for the children’s schooling and threatening not to allow him to visit the children, he claimed in his complaint. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru August 09, 2022 16:40 IST
August 09, 2022

Former French diplomat Pascal Muzurier filed an extortion case against his estranged wife Suja Jones with the Yelahanka police on August 5.

In his complaint, Mr. Muzurier, 48, a resident of Bileshivale in Hennur, alleged that Ms. Jones was threatening not to allow him to visit his children if money is not paid .

Mr. Muzurier said he is paying ₹10,000 every month towards maintenance as per a court order. Despite this, he alleged, she is extorting money.

