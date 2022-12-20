Former driver of house owner among three arrested in Koramangala double murder case

December 20, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Koramangala police, in a span of 48 hours, said they had cracked the double murder case and arrested three persons, including the former driver of the house owner, for allegedly killing the security guard and domestic help to rob valuables in Koramangala 6th stage.

The murder came to light when the house owner Gopala Reddy, a civil contractor by profession, and his family returned from Ananthpur in Andhra Pradesh, where they had gone to attend the marriage of their relative on Monday.

Domestic worker Kariyappa, 55, and security guard Dil Bahadur, 54, were found dead on Sunday — with one of the bodies being found in the house on Monday morning by a cook and the second in a water sump. The accused had disconnected the CCTV and taken away cash and valuables from the vault of the house.

The police, led by DCP, South East, C.K. Baba, suspected that someone who knew about the family and the locations inside the house might have committed the crime. The police verified the CCTV footage and tower dumps and also questioned the driver of Reddy and found that he had shared information about the family going out of town.

Based on the tip off, the police tracked down Jagadisha and arrested him from Kunigal, where he was hiding. According to the police, Jagadisha was sacked from the job two and half months ago after Reddy found him misusing the expensive car he was driving for the family. When he did not mend his ways despite repeated warnings, Reddy sacked him and replaced him with a new driver. Jagadisha, who knew about the ins and out of the house, kept in touch with the new driver and used to get information.

After getting to know that the family was out of town, Jagadisha roped in his associate Kiran and his brother Abhishek and hatched a plan. The accused came to the house on the fateful day and jumped the compound from the backside to gain entry.

They waited outside the house and when Kariappa came to the backside, they pounced on him, strangulated him to death and carried his body inside the house before attacking the security guard and dumping his body in the sump. The trio escaped in an autorickshaw along with the booty.

City Police Commissioner C.H. Pratap Reddy appreciated the police for cracking the case in record time and recovering the valuables.