Former director of school of management studies booked for cheating Bangalore University

The Bangalore University campus. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The former director of Canara Bank School of Management Studies has been booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust for alleged financial irregularities during his tenure.

Based on a complaint filed by Dr. M Kotresh, registrar, Bangalore University, the Jnanabharathi police registered an FIR against Dr. K Janardhanam on July 13.

In his complaint, Dr. Kotresh said that Janardhanam was the director of management studies from January 2014 to December 2019. During his tenure, he had collected ₹23.3 lakh as fees for the MBA (day and night) course and allegedly siphoned off the money.

The university sought a clarification and even issued a show cause notice to him, for which Janardhanam brought an interim stay order from the High Court of Karnataka for a period of four weeks.

After the stay was vacated, the university initiated action to recover the money and deducted the retirement benefits to recover dues amounting to ₹13.5 lakh from him through an order issued on July 6, 2022.

Further inquires revealed that Janardhanam had collected a total sum of ₹2.2 crore from 3,800 students between 2016 to 2018 towards fees for the SAP course and diverted the money to a private company located in the southern part of Bengaluru, police said.