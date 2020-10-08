Former councillors yet to return electronic gadgets

08 October 2020 22:32 IST

Though the term of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council came to an end in September, many councillors are yet to return the e-tablets given to them.

The BBMP has now decided to take back all these gadgets, along with the accessories. Sources said they will be given to the elected representatives of the next council.

The council secretary has been directed by civic chief N. Manjunath Prasad to write to the former councillors, asking them to return the gadgets within three days of receipt of notice.

