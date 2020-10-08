Bengaluru

Former councillors yet to return electronic gadgets

Though the term of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council came to an end in September, many councillors are yet to return the e-tablets given to them.

The BBMP has now decided to take back all these gadgets, along with the accessories. Sources said they will be given to the elected representatives of the next council.

The council secretary has been directed by civic chief N. Manjunath Prasad to write to the former councillors, asking them to return the gadgets within three days of receipt of notice.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2020 10:33:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/former-councillors-yet-to-return-electronic-gadgets/article32806808.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story