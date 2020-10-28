Bengaluru28 October 2020 06:36 IST
Former councillor’s wife found dead
Updated: 27 October 2020 20:37 IST
A 35-year-old woman allegedly ended her life over a family feud at her house in Basavanapura in K.R. Puram police station limits on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Vinoda, wife of Jayaprakash, a former BBMP councillor. The couple has a three-year-old child.
The police said the incident occurred around 9 a.m. Jayaprakash, who was at home, found her body in the bedroom.
The police shifted the body for postmortem. The police have taken up a case and are investigating to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step.
(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help)
